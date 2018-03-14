Ron Galella/WireImage

Broadway is making a brand new musical about Cher’s career — and her longtime friend and designer, Bob Mackie, is helping bring her story to the stage.

The legendary Emmy-winning designer is creating costumes for the upcoming Broadway show, The Cher Musical, set to hit the Neil Simon Theatre this fall.

The musical will highlight the pop icon’s life and six-decade musical career, and it wouldn’t be complete without designs from Mackie, the designer she worked with most-frequently throughout her career. Mackie was the mastermind behind some of her most legendary looks. (Remember that sheer “naked dress” in 1974? Or her beaded crop top at the 1986 Oscars? Both Mackie.)

The biographical musical will show audiences the “wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend” that is Cher, all portrayed by various “Cher” characters throughout the show.

“They’re all here, dressed to kill, singing their asses off, telling it like it is,” the synopsis reads. And they’ll be giving it their all in special Mackie designs. In a sketch first obtained by EW, Mackie gave a sneak peek of the looks we can expect to see on stage.

There’s a shrunken vest and flared pants for “’70s boho” Cher, a beaded bra top with wrap skirt for “glam” Cher and a feathery crop top stage look for “performance” Cher.

Even though Mackie couldn’t create her costumes for her last “farewell” tour in 2014, he did work with the star on her Colosseum residency at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace in 2008-2011, and helped create outfits for her 2017 “Classic Cher” shows. And he’s still full of ideas for the upcoming musical.

“Cher has had a huge recording career with hits in every decade and her own, very unique style to match: Even as a serious actress, she picked up her Oscar looking like no one else,” Mackie told EW. “Thirty gazillion outfits later, the lady is about to be immortalized in a musical, for which I am delighted to be designing. Darling, my sketchpad is ready!”