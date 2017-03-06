Bluemercury Joins The Clean Beauty Movement - Here's What You Can Shop Right Now

The clean and natural beauty revolution is taking off, and beauty retail giant Bluemercury is joining in on it.

Just last month, Nordstrom added an entire natural beauty outpost to their featuring products sans parabens, sulfates, phthalates and more in-store and online. Target followed suit, announcing their intentions to “green up” their beauty offerings within the next few years. And now, Bluemercury has announced plans to boost their selection of natural brands to their already wide selection of healthy beauty options.

After an increase in demand from their customers, the retailer plans on adding in a ton of new niche natural brands, including Indie Lee, One Love Organics, Tracie Martyn, Ilia Beauty and more, WWD reports.

Bluemercury already knows the power of natural beauty options for their customers: the retailer first started offering clean options with its own in-house skincare brand M-61 and makeup line Lune + Aster. Can’t wait to shop the new brands? You can check out some of our favorite existing natural products already available at Bluemercury to get a head start on cleaning up your beauty bag ASAP.

Buy It! Tammy Fender Cleansing Milk, $55; bluemercury.com, Florapy Strength + Energy Mask, $8; bluemercury.com, Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, $68; bluemercury.com and REN Wake Wonderful Night Time Facial Night Cream, $48; bluemercury.com

Buy It! Supergoop! Perfect Day 2-in-1 Everywear Lotion SPF 50 + Mint Condition Lip Shield SPF 30, $19; bluemercury.com, M-61 Hydraboost Line Reducer, $78; bluemercury.com, Raw Is Everything Clear Skin Face Treatment, $45; bluemercury.com and Odacité Pomegranate Rose Geranium Serum Concentrate, $42; bluemercury.com

Will you be trying out clean beauty products? Which ones are you excited about? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!