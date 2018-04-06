Beyoncé's 6-Year-Old Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Has a Stylist and Personal Shopper

Blue Ivy Carter, the oldest daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, has already made a name for herself as an It girl in fashion – and she’s only 6 years old.

While most girls her age have their mothers to thank for their outfits, this young trendsetter has someone on the payroll.

From wearing a custom dress and wig to her grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala and the custom Valery Kovalska white suit to the 2018 Grammys, the future heir to the Carter throne credits Manuel Mendez for dressing her in high-fashion ensembles.

Mendez – who has also worked as Beyoncé’s personal assistant – often shares the fashion credits of his young client but it was not until Thursday that Beyoncé’s rep confirmed to Women’s Wear Daily that he is indeed Blue Ivy’s stylist and personal shopper.

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 6, has a stylist (seen here with dad JAY-Z) Beyonce/Instagram

Mendez, who has been a longtime member of Bey’s Parkwood Entertainment company, appears to have started working with Blue Ivy since September 2013 at just 20-months-old. He first shared Blue’s fashion credit on social media with where fans could shop her leopard print one-piece suit.

Fast forward to the present, Blue Ivy has collaborated with Mendez for projects like her father’s star-studded “Family Feud” music video, countless of her mother’s glamorous Instagram photo shoots as well as the annual Carter family Halloween costumes.

Not only is Blue Ivy a stylish child, but she’s also been speaking up for herself as well.

JAY-Z recounted one of his favorite moments he’s shared with his eldest child during his appearance on David Letterman‘s new Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

“I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school,” the father of three told the talk show host. “So we’re driving, and I hear a little voice. ‘Dad?’ I turn around and she said, ‘I didn’t like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me. It hurt my feelings.’ ”

Though she’s only 6, JAY-Z was proud of his little girl for speaking her mind and standing up for herself. “That’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me,” he said.