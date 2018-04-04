5 Must-Have Spring Shoes According to Insiders - Plus, See the Epic New Bloomingdale's Shoe Floor!

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Shoe lovers, head to midtown Manhattan! The flagship Bloomingdale’s store on 59th Street is unveiling its redesigned (and gigantic 26,000-square-foot!) fifth floor shoe department this week in an artsy new way: By installing nine larger-than-life stiletto displays throughout the entire store.

Each shoe statue is cooler than the next, as local New York artists were given a do-what-you-want pass to interpret New York footwear in their own way. The result was a mix of mosaics, graffiti, Broadway Playbills and more. There’s even a Statue of Liberty-inspired heel, and a fiery red-orange glitter pump (above, designed by Hector Xtravaganza).

If you’re in New York, treat it like a scavenger hunt and try to find all nine throughout the store, since they’re not all on the same floors or in the same areas. If you’re not traveling to Manhattan any time soon, you can still enjoy them — scroll down to see the displays. Then, in honor of the new shoe department opening, check out our five favorite exclusive styles, below.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Above, a flower pump designed by Mary Esposito.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Above, a butterfly high heel designed by Laurent Kurz.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Above, a Broadway Playbill and Times Square-inspired pump by Alexandra Romero.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Above, a neon graffiti pump by Chris Riggs.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Above, a Statue of Liberty-inspired heel by G Felix.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Above, a Nespresso-inspired pump by Todd Mario.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Above, an abstract stiletto by Frank Post.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Above, a glass mosaic pump by Allison Eden.

Other than cool displays, the store actually has shoes to sell — and a lot of them are only available at Bloomingdale’s with the retailer’s 100% Exclusive program. “Exclusives are a true collaboration with the brands,” says Erica Russo, Bloomingdale’s Fashion Director of Accessories and Cosmetics. “We begin with a trend and the designer’s DNA then factor in what will complement the overall assortment – this is the winning formula.”

Where to start? These are five top picks to score at the department store, as chosen by Russo and the PEOPLE editors.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Sandals

A Fashion Director Pick: “Yellow is having a moment and is perfect for summer,” says Russo. “Satin has been important in footwear and I love the way it takes color so well. Pair this back to a cropped wide leg denim for a look that’s playful and fun.”

Buy It! SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Women’s Ferry Satin Ankle Strap Sandals – 100% Exclusive, $385; bloomingdales.com.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Kenneth Cole Heart-Print Sneakers

Editor’s Pick: Celebrities love this Kam sneaker, and the appliqué heart detail gives this classical style a whimsical twist.

Buy It! Kenneth Cole Women’s Kam Leather & Heart Appliqué Low Top Lace Up Sneakers – 100% Exclusive, $140; bloomingdales.com.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Loeffler Randall Sparkly Mules

A Fashion Director Pick: “Slides continue to be important and with this shimmer detail you can dress it up or down,” says Russo. “The block heel makes it a comfortable option for all day wear — perfect for that spring desk-to-dinner date.”

Buy It! Loeffler Randall Laurel Shimmer Block Heel Slide Sandals – 100% Exclusive, $395; bloomingdales.com.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Kate Spade New York Floral Booties

Editor’s Pick: Embroidered floral booties were everywhere this fall — and we’re not over the trend yet! Stock up while they’re on sale.

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Women’s Lucine Floral Embroidered Velvet Booties – 100% Exclusive, $250.60 (on sale from $358); bloomingdales.com.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Schutz Tassel Block Heels

Editor’s Pick: A block heel is definitely a more comfortable option should teetering on stilettos not work for you, and these tassels lend a fun detail to this go-to spring staple.

Buy It! Schutz Women’s Detty Suede Tassel High Block Heel Sandals – 100% Exclusive, $190; bloomingdales.com.