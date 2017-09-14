Bloomingdale's Denim Days Sale Is Back! 7 Pairs of Jeans You Need in Your Denim Drawer

Whether you’re looking to try out a trendy pair of cropped flares or a throwback style vintage-inspired jean, Bloomingdale’s Denim Days Sale is back and the opportunity to score a deep discount on their huge selection is too good to pass up. The details: You get 15 percent off when you purchase one style and 25 percent off when you purchase two or more.

With more than 1,300 styles to choose from more than 70 brands including Paige, J Brand, AG, Levi’s and many more, the selection may seem a bit overwhelming. Don’t stress! That’s why we’ve gone ahead and picked out seven of our favorite trends so all you have to worry about is choosing your size and adding it to your shopping cart.

Keep scrolling to shop these styles and more!

Classic Skinny

Denim trends come and go, but we love a classic, all-purpose pair of skinny jeans. They’re a wardrobe staple and work for just about any occasion.

Buy It! Paige Hoxton Skinny Jeans in Medium Blue, $169.50 (orig. $199); bloomingdales.com

Step Hem

The classic skinny jean gets a bit of an update with a cropped uneven hem that’s perfect to wear with fall booties.

Buy It! AG Denim Ankle Leggings in Rustic Black, $159.80 (orig. $188); bloomingdales.com

Vintage Straight

The slight distressing on these high rise jeans adds to the vintage feel – but the whole style is very now.

Buy It! Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans in Old Hangouts, $83.30 (orig. $98); bloomingdales.com

Velvet

The luxe fabric has finally made its way to denim and we’re totally on board. Rock these with a comfy oversized knit for the ultimate fall ensemble.

Buy It! J Brand 485 Mid-Rise Super Skinny Velvet Jeans, $159.80 (orig. $188); bloomingdales.com

Cropped Flare

Another vintage style that has made a serious comeback. These drop-hem flares are cropped to hit right above the ankle and look super cool with a pair of chunky ankle boots.

Buy It! 7 For All Mankind Ali Crop Flare Jeans in Sunrise, $186.15 (orig. $219); bloomingdales.com

Straight Stripe

Racer stripes are a fun, sporty detail. Pair them with your favorite sneakers for a true athleisure vibe.

Buy It! Hudson Zoeey Crop Straight Leg Jeans in Hone, $199.75 (orig. $235); bloomingdales.com

Boyfriend

The boyfriend jean is a new classic that’s not only cool but totally comfortable, and a trendy alternative to your skinny jeans.

Buy It! Mavi Ada Boyfriend Jeans in Light Ripped and Crash Vintage, $100.30 (orig. $118); bloomingdales.com

What denim trends are you trying this season? Comment below and let us know!

