Blake Lively's Beauty Team Highlighted her '62 Inches' of Legs & More Secrets From Her People's Choice Awards Glam!

Leave it to Blake Lively to win 2017 a mere 18 days in with all the hair and makeup inspo you’ll need for the year. The actress has already wowed at the Golden Globes red carpet in a show-stopping Atelier Versace dress and equally dazzling updo. And Wednesday night, the star (sans husband Ryan Reylonds) lit up the People’s Choice Awards stage in a sparkly Elie Saab mini, statement eye makeup and relaxed waves.

Behind her breathtaking beauty look: her long-time gurus, hairstylist Rod Orgeta and makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, who are exclusively revealing to PeopleStyle how they got the L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman’s show-stopping look.

To choose the “umber” tones which accentuated Lively’s green eyes, she and Buckle pulled inspiration from the ground up. “Her shoes had these bronze-y and copper-y studs on them, so I felt like we needed to bring those tones to her face to create balance,” explains the pro.

Using “every color” in L’Oréal Paris’s Boudoir Charm palette, he created a soft, smoky look. Then he added drama at her lash line by applying black eyeliner between her lashes along her upper lash line “to bulk it up” and loading up her lashes with “a ton” of mascara. “She wanted the makeup to say something, without it being so much of a statement,” he says.

Next Buckle focused on Lively’s brows, using one of his tricks that gives us hope of one day having Blake-adjacent arches. “After I built them up using L’Oréal’s Brow Stylist Frame and Set, I set them in place using a spooley brush that I sprayed with hairspray!”

We repeat: the very can hairstylist Rod Ortega relies on to secure Lively’s effortless waves is also on hand to keep her enviable brows in place.

The duo picked a blush-nude color for her lips because they didn’t want a tone that would overshadow her eyes — and her allover glow. “I magnified her cheekbones with a liquid illuminator — and I smeared it right down the front of her leg and the back of her leg,” he reveals. She was like, ‘I need to highlight the front of my leg!’ I was like, ‘Okay! I’m getting to it!’ It’s a lot of leg! She’s got like 62 inches of leg.”

Thank you @lorealmakeup @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @lorealhair for making me look like I slept more than 2 hours last night. #breastfeedingmama 😳😊💪🏼 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

Back at the top, Rod Ortega gave the her a tousled do worthy of its own award. (For the record: Lively did pick up a trophy, for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress for her role in The Shallows.)

The pro says that while the dress’s silhouette called for a down d0 this time, he doesn’t feel pressured to keep playing the greatest hits when it comes to her hair: “It really just depends on what we’re feeling. Sometimes you want a Coca-Cola [which we will interpret as the liquid equivalent of Lively’s iconic glossy waves] and sometimes you want a green juice!”

So they went green – and the result was a super loose texture, which Ortega created in a series of simple steps. First he applied L’Oréal Paris shine mist on her damp hair. Then he used a flat Ibiza Hair brush to detangle her strands.

Then he blew her hair out starting at the root with a T3 Featherweight dryer. “Because I didn’t want to take out all the texture, I used my fingertips, instead of a brush, at her roots,” he explains.”

Reaching for his Ibiza Hair round brush, he blow dried the rest of her hair in 1-1.5 inch sections starting three inches from her roots to the ends of her hair. “After that, I used a little bit of dry shampoo at her roots, and on the ends I misted a wave spray all over to pump up the texture.”

Lastly he used a T3 BodyWaver to give her hair a slight bend. “I didn’t even wrap the ends around the iron, just the middle, for a little bit of movement.” After another spritz of shine mist and her ultra-reliable hairspray, Lively’s look was complete.

When all was said and done, Buckle felt the trip had captured the “casual glamour” Lively embodies. “Even when she’s super dressed up, she never has a very strict, uptight look. It always has some element that makes it seem like she’s comfortable and she’s wearing it, it’s not wearing her.”

And though Lively didn’t linger on the look, that’s alright with him. “She just said, ‘I love my hair, I love my makeup. Thank you so much, guys.’ She knows that I don’t require much more than that,” he says, adding that the mom of two “is dealing with her babies and being a mommy. That’s her main priority and so we’re just doing our job while she’s doing hers.”

However she did hit up Instagram to shout out her trusted crew for “making me look like I slept more than 2 hours last night #breastfeedingmama.”

