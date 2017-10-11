People

Did Blake Lively Cut Off All Her Hair? Star Rocks Much Shorter Lob at All I See Is You Screening

By

Posted on

Blair Raughley/Invision for Open Road Films/AP

Blake Lively will see you now.

The 30-year-old has never disappointed in the fashion department — whether she’s channeling Cinderella on the red carpet or keeping things casual in a pair of Old Navy jeans — and her latest look is giving off CEO mixed with classic Hollywood movie star vibes.

At the Open Road Films special screening of her film All I See Is You at the London Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Lively donned a white blazer with rosette details on the bottom with a flirty skirt with a high slit.

The actress capped off her look with sparkling gold heels and a classic red lip.

Absent was The Shallows star’s signature flowing blonde locks, with a shorter shoulder-sweeping ‘do in its place, making her the latest celebrity to rock a lob.

Blake Lively in August
Blake Lively/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: It Takes Less Than 1 Minute to Prove Blake Lively Gets More Gorgeous Each Year

In the upcoming thriller, Lively plays a woman who regains her sight after a lifetime of blindness and lays eyes on her husband (Jason Clarke) for the first time.

But while she at first enjoys the invigoration of her corrected sense, things take a dark turn as her previously tranquil existence is rocked by revelations about her spouse, her surroundings and her relationships — all of which come into view as she navigates the strange new world around her.

For now, all we’re seeing is a best-dressed list nominee.

Are you feeling Blake’s white-out look? Let us know in the comments.