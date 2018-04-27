When Blake Lively steps out, she brings a “wow” factor to her outfits. From her head-turning accessories to her intricate hairstyles, she always impresses us on the carpet in outfits she proudly styles herself. And on Thursday she surprised us once again when she showed up to CinemaCon in Las Vegas wearing an ultra-short tuxedo jacket as a dress paired with a colorful bowtie.

Lively attended the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon in a midnight blue double-breasted blazer over a white collared shirt, complete with an orange pattern bow tie from Charleston-based brand Brackish, for a look that gives us total Gossip Girl flashbacks. She finished off her look with a pair of graphic-print Christian Louboutin pumps.

She wore her hair pulled back into a half up-do with wavy, teased strands by her go-to hairstylist, Rod Ortega, and a clean makeup look with pretty pink lip by makeup artist Kristofer Buckle.

She’s been on a colorful style streak lately, recently wearing a rainbow ensemble for a visit to Sesame Street. She “geeked out” over meeting Big Bird while wearing a striped sweater and shimmery psychedelic-print skirt.

And Lively has been showing off some major diamond accessories everywhere she goes. She recently attended the premiere of A Quiet Place with husband Ryan Reynolds, where she impressively styled her own hair and intertwined sparkly jewels within her high pony — a glamorous and unexpected twist.

The star also recently showed off $224,000 worth of Lorraine Schwartz diamond bracelets on Instagram, joking that she would “trade my mom for these new evil eye bangles.”