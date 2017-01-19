Blake Lively Goes Short, Sheer and Swingy at the People’s Choice Awards

If there was a People’s Choice Award for show-stopping style, Blake Lively would win in a shutout.

The mother of two brought the party to Wednesday’s People’s Choice Awards in L.A., where she showed off her long legs in a metallic fringe mini dress from Elie Saab’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

Lively, 29, enhanced her sparkly designer ensemble with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a Roger Vivier clutch and Christian Louboutin heels.

But lest you give up and decide to live in sweatpants for the rest of your life rather than try to live up to Lively’s example, there is hope.

“Thank you for making me look like I slept more than 2 hours last night #breastfeedingmama,” Lively captioned a selfie of herself, thanking makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and hairstylist Rod Ortega for getting her red carpet ready.

Thank you @lorealmakeup @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @lorealhair for making me look like I slept more than 2 hours last night. #breastfeedingmama 😳😊💪🏼 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

Lively is nominated for for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress for her role in The Shallows.

The People’s Choice Awards airs on Jan. 18 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.