Sweet Jewelry! Blake Lively Wears a Necklace with Ryan Reynolds’ Last Name On It

Blake Lively isn’t trying to hide how much she loves her husband Ryan Reynolds.

In a sweet tribute to her husband of five years, the 30-year-old proudly wore a gold necklace from Lola James Jewelry which clearly spelled out Reynolds’ last name.

Alongside the sweet statement necklace, Lively also wore a floral print Michael Kors dress as well as jewelry from Anthropologie and Jen Meyer Jewelry.

Blake Lively/Instagram

The necklace was also visible as Lively documented her springtime outfit on social media.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Responds to Blake Lively Marriage Rumors: ‘I Could Use a Little Me Time’

“I only do movies to excuse absurd amounts of outfit changes per day…” the actress captioned a series of photos of her look.

The necklace was also visible in a sartorial snap Lively shared on Sunday, as she opted to wear a grey Ralph Lauren suit with a pair of glitzy Louboutin mules.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Time Blake Lively Compared Herself to Disney Characters (and Was Spot on!)

“…Honey badger don’t give a damn,” she wrote alongside an image of her subdued outfit.

The star also recently showed off $224,000 worth of Lorraine Schwartz diamond bracelets on Instagram, joking that she would “trade my mom for these new evil eye bangles.”