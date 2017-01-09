Blake is back!

Blake Lively pulled out all the red carpet stops at the Golden Globe Awards, supporting her husband Ryan Reynolds who is nominated for her role in Deadpool.

Lively, who gave birth to her second daughter in September, epitomized Old Hollywood glamour in a plunging black velvet Atelier Versace design with gold chain-mail trim. She skipped her signature loose waves for a sleek updo, and Reynolds complemented his wife in a classic tuxedo. The whole look reminds us of another major red carpet couple moment she had with Reynolds at the premiere of Captives at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Lively, along with her two young daughters, were on hand to support Reynolds at his Hollywood Walk of Fame inauguration in early December.

“Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today,” the 29-year-old star shared on Instagram — captioning a shot that showed her, Reynolds and their 2-year-old daughter James standing on the star.

“@vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable …Always has been, but now we have a fancy [star] to show for it,” she continued.

