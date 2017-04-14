Blake Lively’s Sultry Beach Date Style Includes More than $4,500 Worth of Bling (and Ryan Reynolds Is on Hand to Photograph It All)



Blake Lively’s best Instagram posts often include her adorable family (did you see what she just said about her hubby Ryan Reynolds?), tons of jaw-dropping pics of her blinding jewelry collection (just one of the perks of being BFFs with jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg) and a fair number of envy-inducing travel shots. So the ultimate Instagram from Blake would combine all three – and she just delivered in amajor way.

She posted a three-photo series from her tropical getaway on Instagram, giving Reynolds full photography credit in the caption along with the emojis, “🌴🌺.”

📸: @vancityreynolds 🌴🌺 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

In the photos she’s wearing the perfect date night outfit for a beach locale (honeymooners or spring breakers, take note!): a white lace bralette, matching high-waisted, flowy skirt, bomber jacket and of course, her always-present beachy waves. But the most dazzling part (as always) was her jewelry collection, which she didn’t tone down just because she was seaside.

She posted a close-up shot of her orchid lei and oodles of jewels, which include a pair of $2,750 Jacquie Aiche hoop earrings, a $1,725 Jennifer Meyer triangle-accented necklace and an Ofira bodychain for a beach bling total that would cover another couple round-trip, first class tickets to Hawaii.

Having really expensive taste in jewelry is just kind of her “thing” at this point. Last week she spent the internet into a tailspin trying to locate the $950 Alison Lou “Mrs. R” ring she shared in a photo on Instagram.

What do you think of her beach date style?