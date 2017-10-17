Blake Lively Wore 7 Wildly Glam Outfits in 24 Hours. Join Us on This Wardrobe Journey

When we tell you Blake Lively’s on a press tour, you know that a few things are going to be true: She’s going to have enviable hair. She’s going to be wearing a ton of jaw-dropping jewels. And she’s going to change her clothes an unbelievable number of times. The star just started stepping out to promote All I See Is You, and so far, she has hit every one of those check boxes – with the added excitement of documenting it all on Instagram, so you get a really good look at each and every sparkly Lorraine Schwartz gem and stunning pair of shoes.

Monday alone, the star wore seven distinct outfits, ranging from super-trendy sequins to über-classic suiting. This included a shredded sequin Monse basketball jersey with wide-leg pants, a red overcoat and red satin Christian Louboutin heels; a a silver sequin gown with car wash skirt and iridescent piping, plus silver Christian Louboutin heels; a striped skirt under a suede trench finished with an oxblood leather coat and floral Christian Louboutin boots and a logo bag; and finally, a double-breasted plaid Ralph Lauren Collection suit with matching overcoat, plus maroon tie, Michael Kors Collection handbag and booties.

During the first half of the day, Blake sported a plunging houndstooth jumpsuit by Chanel (she’s a longtime friend of the brand) encircled with a chain belt and a quirky dice-motif clutch by the brand, and crystal-encrusted leopard-print Christian Louboutin pumps.

🖤 @chanelofficial @louboutinworld @lorraineschwartz @enamelle A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

And then in what may be the ultimate early-morning wardrobe commitment, the star changed outfits before and after her Good Morning America appearance. She left the building in an Oscar de la Renta gown with drop earrings and animal-print Christian Louboutin heels (check out the details by clicking through) …

More casual candids 🤦🏼‍♀️💁🏼 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

…and entered the building in what she declared a “BANANAS” yellow Brandon Maxwell pantsuit with lots and lots of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and quirky Charlotte Olympia platforms.

Totally candid. And no filters. So embarrassing. @lorraineschwartz @ofirajewelz @brandonmaxwell @enamelle A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Super casual. 💅Nails by the queen @enamelle A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

RELATED PHOTOS: The 18 Best Outfits from Gossip Girl

Those are only the most recent outfits, though. Since Wednesday, she’s been active on Instagram, sharing shots of a white top and watercolor-print Vika Gazinskaya skirt with a pair of sparkly Louboutins she borrowed from big sis Robyn (click through her Instagram for accessory close-ups) …

@aisiymovie Look two of too many… (thanks sis @robynlively for letting me borrow your shoes!!!!) A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

…what we think is a corset dress worn over a cardigan wrapped around her (more details in the Instagram slideshow)…

@aisiymovie Press. Day one. Outfit one of too many. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

..and a lavender one-shoulder Roland Mouret dress with lots and lots of extra bling courtesy of Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira.

De. Tales. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 14, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

She kicked the whole week off with a rosette-adorned Brock Collection three-piece suit, red lipstick and another pair of bedazzled pumps – plus that faux bob that had everyone nervously texting their stylists to see if they needed to chop off their hair too.

Is Blake slowing down anytime soon? Judging by this photo of her sitting in a giant pile of shoes, probably not.

I hate this part of my job. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

But luckily, her glam squad is in it for the long haul. She posted a shot today thanking her team of 10 years – hairstylist Rod Ortega, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and nail pro Elle – for all their hard work.

Thanking my lucky stars today for @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @enamelle @sloaney_77 💛 10 years strong with these amazing people💛💛 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Which outfit is your favorite?