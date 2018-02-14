Blake Lively wears her heart on her shoes.

The actress attended the Michael Kors fall/winter 2018 fashion show Wednesday in New York City and showed her Valentine’s Day pride in a pair of red-and-white Christian Louboutin heart pumps, which unfortunately are sold out everywhere. She teamed the fancy footwear with a cherry red vinyl trench coat and white blouse.

In true Lively fashion, the style star added some funky jewelry including statement cocktail rings and a serpent wrap diamond earring. She wore her hair swept to the side in effortless loose waves.

JOHN NACION/startraks

JOHN NACION/startraks

The 30-year-old star’s front row cameo comes two days after she showed off her 61-pound post-pregnancy weight loss on Instagram.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs. you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” Lively joked on Instagram Tuesdasy. “Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”

Lively was joined in the front row by Zendaya, who chose a glossy red lip to match her sporty tracksuit worn under a sleeveless tan trench, and Emily Blunt, who sported a spring ready striped blouse and floral skirt (all courtesy Michael Kors). Blunt accessorized with a pair of gold heart earrings to join in on the Valentine’s Day vibe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Lively loves to dress on theme for Valentine’s Day. Last year, she hosted a L’Oréal Galentine’s Day event wearing a heart-print SemSem mini dress and red sequin Chanel bag. She even wore her hair in the shape of the heart.

Happy Valentines Day ❤💋 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

♥️Happy Gal🚺-entines Day ❤ A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

And it turns out, she likes to share shoes with her sister Robyn, who wore the same Christian Louboutin heart pumps to last year’s L’Oréal party.