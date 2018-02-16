Blake Lively loves to dress for a theme, as evidenced by her Valentine’s Day attire for the last two years. But even more than that, she loves to keep you guessing with a fashion parade of unexpected outfits. And she certainly did just that in her second ensemble of the day Wednesday: a sweater worn as a dress and flat knee-high combat boots.

Though we were shocked to see the Louboutin-loving star swap out her preferred red-soled high heels for a chunky lug-soled lace-up patent boot with edgy cutout at the heel, and even more surprised to see her trade in a ladylike look for influencer-appropriate “lampshading” (the art of wearing a top as a dress and forgoing pants altogether), there were a few clues that showed that Lively, 30, hadn’t completely overhauled her signature style: That always-perfect hair and some massive statement jewels – this time, a $130 pair of earrings from Kendra Scott. She topped the whole look off with a blue “teddy bear” style Burberry coat with gold buttons.

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Lively posted about the ensemble on Instagram Stories, claiming that her Haider Ackermann sweater-turned-dress was a “pilled up pregnancy sweater” and wrote on Instagram that her daughter had expressed concern for her bold sartorial choices: “True story: As the elevator closed my daughter yelled after me, ‘Oh no mama, you forgot your pants!'”

Earlier in the day, Lively had gone all-out with her Valentine’s Day dressing, wearing a red patent Michael Kors Collection trench with heart-adorned Christian Louboutin heels and heart-shaped Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. And she acknowledged the over-the-top theme attire on Instagram, writing “If I’m this obnoxious at 30, you can only imagine how EXTRA I was on “spirit day” at school.”

RELATED PHOTOS: All the Killer Front Row Shots from Fashion Week!

RELATED VIDEO: Hot Mama! Blake Lively Lost the 61 Lbs. She Gained During Pregnancy: ‘Feeling Very Proud’

Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds got in on the action by baking her a (possibly toxic) heart-shaped cake, but on Wednesday, the actress only had eyes for Emily Blunt, her front-row seatmate at the Michael Kors show. The two giggled and posed together, and even made plans for a possible Valentine’s Day date. In an interview with E! News, Blunt said her husband John Krasinski was away, so she was hoping to score an invite to Lively’s dinner. “Blake’s taking me out for dinner,” Blunt said. “I’m going to crash her and Ryan’s date night.”

So what could have inspired the star’s uncharacteristic lampshading look for her Valentine’s Day plans? Perhaps her remarkable post-baby body, which Lively posted about on Instagram, crediting trainer Don Saladino with helping her lose the 61 pounds she says she gained during pregnancy. “Feeling very proud,” she wrote on the post.

SaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSave