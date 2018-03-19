Blake Lively/Instagram. Inset: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Blake Lively is proud to be her own stylist. The actress and fashion darling follows one specific motto when it comes to dressing herself for an event: the more bling the better. In fact, Lively loves to pile on the accessories so much, that she recently told Vogue: “I’m always aching for jewelry.”

Thankfully, the 30-year-old star turns to celebrity jeweler and close friend Lorraine Schwartz to soothe that ache. Lively recently attended Schwartz’s new “Against Evil Eye” bangle collection launch party in L.A., where she got her hands on the sparkly line of bracelets, available for purchase at Bergdorf Goodman and Harrods retail locations.

The hard part for Lively? Giving back the bling. She was so sad to part with it that she posted a photo of her arm candy on Instagram and tried to broker a deal with Schwartz.

“…More jewelry I had to give back last week. ( @lorraineschwartz I’ll trade you my mom for these new evil eye bangles. That’s really a bargain …for me),” she quipped in the Instagram caption on her post.

Not pictured? The bodyguard Lively probably had to travel with to protect those jewels. We did the math: The actress flashed $224,000 worth of arm candy in her Instagram photo. The five-eye gold pavé diamond bangles, featuring blue topaz, retail for $40,000 a piece, while the diamond tennis bracelets featuring the evil eye are $18,500 and the solid gold bangles are $10,000.

Schwartz told PEOPLE at her launch party that she designed her new bangle collection by channeling positive energy. “I’m really affected by energy, and I try to live my life [being] really positive and always see the good in everyone. So my collections are really actually based on positivity. But God forbid there is some negative energy out there, let that bracelet ward it off.”

How does she bring positive vibes to her jewelry? “I look at the stone and I get energies from the actual stone,” she shared. “The way it’s cut more than the stone. I love diamonds. I love emeralds. And I love Paraibas, which are the color of turquoise but it’s the most rare stone.”

Lively is already collaborating with Schwartz on custom accessories to match her 2018 Met Gala dress which the actress said is her “favorite ever.”

Feeling some bling FOMO? If you don’t have a Blake-size budget or a jeweler BFF to loan you pieces to wear, we rounded up a few look-for-less pieces below!

