Shop the Affordable and Chic Jewelry Brand Blake Lively, Jessica Alba and More Stars Can't Stop Wearing

Known for her beautiful gemstones and timeless styles, designer Kendra Scott has won the fashion world over one gorgeous piece of jewelry at a time. Most recently, Blake Lively was spotted stepping out to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a stunning pair of abalone shell earrings from Kendra Scott’s newest Spring 2018 collection. Inspired by mid-century modern architecture, the Spring 2018 collection plays with different uses of negative space and unexpected colors and textures. The $130 statement earrings that Blake Lively wore are just one of the many affordable and chic styles from the designer’s line that celebrities have fallen madly in love with.

Aside from seriously cool statement earrings like Blake Lively’s, Kendra Scott also offers a trendy and fun selection of ear climbers, crawlers and ear jackets – like the ones Jessica Alba was seen in – starting at just $85!

Other stars including Simone Biles, Taylor Swift and Lucy Hale have been seen rocking Kendra Scott’s Elisa Necklace on multiple occasions (which also happens to be one of our favorite gifts to give!). The dainty and delicate necklace is available in 16 different stones and four metals (gold, silver, rose gold and black) and is perfect to wear with just about anything!

Kendra Scott also designs a line of fine jewelry, which consists of pieces encrusted with pavé diamonds and handcut gemstones. Ranging in price from $425 to $1,800 it’s no wonder celebs including Kelly Rowland and Nina Agdal have selected the designer’s luxe pieces for red carpet events.

Which Kendra Scott jewelry styles are your favorite? Comment below and let us know!