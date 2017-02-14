Blake Lively’s Heart Hair, Shay Mitchell’s Twisty Braid & More Hairstyles to Try Tuesday

There are many ways to express your love on Valentine’s Day that aren’t chocolates or roses. Sexy lingerie, heart-print pjs and red lipstick all come to mind, as does recreating Kendall Jenner’s heart hair photo that nearly broke Instagram. But Monday night, Blake Lively showed us the true meaning of expressing ourselves with a heart-shaped hairstyle that only a true Cupid aficionado would be able to pull off.

And lest you think she stopped at just the thematic hairstyle, you’d be wrong: She paired the look, which she sported for her L’Oreal Galentine’s Day bash, with none other than a red, sequin embellished heart-print SemSem mini dress and a matching red sequin Chanel bag.

"Whip it, whip it real good…" thank you @justinemarjan for giving me Rapunzel vibes last night! #aunaturalofcourse A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:36am PST

Not feeling festive as she is? Thanks to Shay Mitchell and Bella Hadid, you can give another stellar hairstyle a shot this week: The shiny, twisted rope braid. Mitchell went big with hers, showing off her glossy superlong plait on Instagram.

And if you don’t have extensions long enough to score a look as over-the-top as Mitchell’s, Bella Hadid went for it the twisted rope braid as well. The model took a break from the New York Fashion Week runways, wearing a similar wrapped style at her first Tag Heuer event as the face of the brand.

Whose look are you loving? Sound off below.