Blake Lively Looks Lovely as Ever in Heart-Print Dress at L'Oréal Galentines Day Soirée

Blake Lively has put a Valentine’s Day twist on her already showstopping style.

The 29-year-old wore a flirty, silk, heart-print SemSem dress with sequins on Monday at the L’Oreal Paris Paints + Colorista launch event in New York City as she celebrated Galentine’s Day with her sister Robyn Lively and her mom Elaine at her side.

The actress was all smiles as she showed off her toned legs in the silk chiffon mini that featured white and red hearts, a high collar and flare sleeves. She uploaded a photo of her stunning studded Christian Louboutin footwear to Instagram, writing, “Happy Galentines Day.”

In true Lively fashion, the actress’s hair was styled in a heart shape plait at the back to match her outfit.

At the event, which Blake hosted and helped plan, she jokingly compared the soirée to a birthday party, saying, “Thank you for coming to my super sweet 16!” she said.

The actress decorated cookies, made Valentine’s Day cards and mingled with guests throughout the night. She even left a special message on a large wall at the party, writing, “I’m worth … my rights, equality, love, respect, kindness, opportunity, inclusion, more sleep, chocolate.”

Pucker up my Galentine! 💋#BeMine @lorealmakeup #galentinesday A post shared by Robyn Lively (@robynlively) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

The outing comes just months after Lively welcomed her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds. The couple welcomed their second daughter in September — they are already parents to 2-year-old James.

Throughout her pregnancy, Lively was sure to keep her fashionista status, refusing to let her pregnancy affect her style.

♥️Happy Gal🚺-entines Day ❤ A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

In fact, The Shallows star recently told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly editorial director Jess Cagle that she embraced her maternity look.

“It’s fun to dress up in a big sparkly number and a Cinderella-looking dress,” she told Cagle exclusively for The Jess Cagle Interview video series before giving birth.

“I came home to my baby [James] and she was like, ‘Wow.’ You know, because you just look like a Disney movie. It’s fun to get to do that. Because when you’re a little girl you play dress-up, and now I get to do it in big-girl life too.”

She added: “There are lots of variables these days, but [it’s] fun to dress [under] the circumstances.”

