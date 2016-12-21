Blake Lively Finds a $4,555 Way to Make Emojis Chic

We might as well accept that emojis are the language of the future, considering most of us don’t even text in full, intelligible sentences anymore, preferring to swap out even a simple “sure” for the oh-so convenient thumbs-up emoji. Even the official Oxford Dictionary word of 2015 wasn’t a word at all, but instead the most popular of the iconic icons: the laugh-cry emoji. So, of course, we should have known sooner or later we would start seeing them pop up on all of our favorite celebs’ apparel, and leave it to Blake Lively to make wearing what is essentially millennial clip art totally chic.

The new mom of two posted a selfie to her Instagram account on Tuesday night, writing “Thank you @tizzielisch ! You’ve proved emojis and respectability CAN coexist after all 😊 with a little @alisonlou 😍 💎😘💎🎉👏🏼🙏🏼😍” The shot shows off Blake’s two new necklaces both by fine jewelry designer Alison Lou, her $1,650 Mwa! emoji necklace made out of 14K gold with ruby lips and her $2,905 Smiley By The Yard 14-karat gold and diamond necklace.

This isn’t the first time the actress has expressed her mood via emoji accessories, either. Back during her stylish promotional tour for The Shallows, which was really more of a “Blake’s greatest fashion hits” tour than a traditional press event, she wore another super pricey piece by Allison Lou, the designer’s Cry Baby signet ring in 14K yellow gold with four white diamond tears which retails for $2,650. Hey, no one ever said expressing yourself came cheap.

What do you think of Blake’s new bling? Would you wear emoji-themed fine jewelry? Sound off below!