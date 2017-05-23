Blake Lively Brings Back the Neon Trend in a Chartreuse Evening Gown and Fuchsia Coat

The Cannes Film Festival is typically where Blake Lively thrives. While there’s no red carpet the actress hasn’t met and conquered with aplomb, there’s something about those Riviera breezes and the pomp and circumstance of the French affair that brings out her diamond-encrusted sartorial best. But this year, the mother of two skipped the grand black tie affair, giving the next generation of supermodels a chance to shine and show off their finest evening wear jorts. Instead, Blake saved up all of that Old Hollywood elegance she usually reserves for the occasion, delivering it instead on the step and repeat for the American Ballet Theater’s annual Spring Gala.

The Shallows star arrived at the event wearing a blindingly bright neon yellow gown from Oscar de la Renta‘s Spring/Summer 2017 collection, featuring a strapless peaked neckline that framed her cleavage with ruching throughout the bodice all gathered on the left side above a thigh-high slit. Lively let the sunny gown steal the show, keeping her accessories minimal, pairing the look with some medium-size turquoise studs, matching scattered rings with teal and pink gems, and glittery gold strappy sandals from Stuart Weitzman.

And her gown wasn’t the only place that Lively opted for a super saturated hue. The actress doubled-down on the neon trend, pairing her chartreuse evening gown with a super bright fuchsia cocoon coat belted casually at the waist. She also carried a small glitter-covered black clutch that read “I Love You!!” in rainbow colors on one side and featured a glittery red back displaying a different message in blue. She kept her beauty look typically effortless with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail and minimal, fresh makeup. So while she may be playing a rough and tumble MMA fighter in her next movie role, until then she’s pulling out all of the super glam stops.

