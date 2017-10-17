When it comes to press tours, Blake Lively does not come to play, she comes to slay. And the actress proved her expertise as a quick-change artist yet again, switching up her look from head to toe seven times in one day while promoting All I See is You. Of course, for the marathon day of mane changes, the actress enlisted her No. 1 hairdo guru: Rod Ortega, who was the mastermind behind the star’s many styles during her Age of Adaline press tour as well.

How did he pull off five distinct looks in a matter of minutes? “We needed to keep the hair moving constantly, so I never used too much hair product so I can switch her look around without too much effort,” Ortega explained. Speaking exclusively to PeopleStyle, Ortega reveals the details behind her enviable dos.

The look: “A Brigitte Bardot-ispired hairdo.”

The inspiration: “Definitely her yellow Brandon Maxwell pantsuit; it had a ’60s vibe.”

The key products and tools used: “This was the very first look of the day so we started with a great blowout using the T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i Dryer and Ibiza Tools Round Brush. This was key to keeping the body throughout the day. I then waved the hair and created volume using the T3 BodyWaver.”

Time it took to create the style: “40 minutes.”

Time she actually wore the style: “About two hours.”

The look: “A nod to old Hollywood.”

The inspiration: “I wanted to do a classic, sleek look to compliment her beautiful Oscar de la Renta dress.”

The key products/tools: “Using the Ibiza Tools Paddle Brush, I brushed out the waves and smoothed the top and then used the T3 Voluminous Curls Barrel to bend the ends ever so slightly.”

Time it took to create the style: “About 20 minutes.”

Time she actually wore the style: “About 90 minutes.”

The look: “A modern take on a ’40s style roll.”

The inspiration: “The 1940s vibe of her Chanel jumpsuit.”

The key products/tools: “Just pins to secure the sides, and a little L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin hairspray.”

Time it took to create the style: “20 minutes.”

Time she actually wore the style: “One hour.”

The look: “A classic, casual low plait.”

The inspiration: “I wanted to pull the hair back and keep it low so it didn’t compete with the strong style of her Ralph Lauren suit.”

The key products/tools: “My fingers! After I brushed all of the hair out using a paddle brush and secured it into a low pony, I braided hair, secured with an elastic, then used my fingers to create some texture around the ears to keep it feeling effortless.”

Time it took to create the style: “15-20 minutes.”

Time she actually wore the style: “One hour.”

The look: “A plait with a modern twist.”

The inspiration: “Time! I wanted to create a style that would easily and quickly transform because of short transition time we had.”

The key products/tools: “Just a pin and some hairspray. I didn’t even take out the braid from the last style! I just took the hair from the heavier side of the part, twisted it twice and pinned it in place.”

Time it took to create the style: “15 minutes.”

Time she actually wore the style: “90 minutes.”

Amount of time Ortega took to style Blake’s hair: 110 minutes

A day spent swooning over Blake’s mane: Priceless.