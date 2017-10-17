People

How Blake Lively's Hairstylist Created 5 Looks in Less Than 24 Hours

By

Posted on

 

When it comes to press tours, Blake Lively does not come to play, she comes to slay. And the actress proved her expertise as a quick-change artist yet again, switching up her look from head to toe seven times in one day while promoting All I See is You. Of course, for the marathon day of mane changes, the actress enlisted her No. 1 hairdo guru: Rod Ortega, who was the mastermind behind the star’s many styles during her Age of Adaline press tour as well.

James Devaney/GC Images (3)

How did he pull off five distinct looks in a matter of minutes? “We needed to keep the hair moving constantly, so I never used too much hair product so I can switch her look around without too much effort,” Ortega explained. Speaking exclusively to PeopleStyle, Ortega reveals the details behind her enviable dos.

James Devaney/GC Images

The look: “A Brigitte Bardot-ispired hairdo.”
The inspiration: “Definitely her yellow Brandon Maxwell pantsuit; it had a ’60s vibe.”
The key products and tools used: “This was the very first look of the day so we started with a great blowout using the T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i Dryer and Ibiza Tools Round Brush. This was key to keeping the body throughout the day. I then waved the hair and created volume using the T3 BodyWaver.”
Time it took to create the style: “40 minutes.”
Time she actually wore the style: “About two hours.”

James Devaney/GC Images

The look: “A nod to old Hollywood.”
The inspiration: “I wanted to do a classic, sleek look to compliment her beautiful Oscar de la Renta dress.” 

Courtesy of Rod Ortega

The key products/tools: “Using the Ibiza Tools Paddle Brush, I brushed out the waves and smoothed the top and then used the T3 Voluminous Curls Barrel to bend the ends ever so slightly.”
Time it took to create the style: “About 20 minutes.”
Time she actually wore the style: “About 90 minutes.”

James Devaney/GC Images

The look: “A modern take on a ’40s style roll.”
The inspiration: “The 1940s vibe of her Chanel jumpsuit.”
The key products/tools: “Just pins to secure the sides, and a little L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin hairspray.”
Time it took to create the style: “20 minutes.”
Time she actually wore the style: “One hour.”

James Devaney/GC Images

The look: “A classic, casual low plait.”
The inspiration: “I wanted to pull the hair back and keep it low so it didn’t compete with the strong style of her Ralph Lauren suit.”
The key products/tools: “My fingers! After I brushed all of the hair out using a paddle brush and secured it into a low pony, I braided hair, secured with an elastic, then used my fingers to create some texture around the ears to keep it feeling effortless.”
Time it took to create the style: “15-20 minutes.”
Time she actually wore the style: “One hour.”

Courtesy of Rod Ortega

The look: “A plait with a modern twist.”
The inspiration: “Time! I wanted to create a style that would easily and quickly transform because of short transition time we had.”
The key products/tools: “Just a pin and some hairspray. I didn’t even take out the braid from the last style! I just took the hair from the heavier side of the part, twisted it twice and pinned it in place.”
Time it took to create the style: “15 minutes.”
Time she actually wore the style: “90 minutes.”

James Devaney/GC Images

Amount of time Ortega took to style Blake’s hair: 110 minutes
A day spent swooning over Blake’s mane: Priceless.