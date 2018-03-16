Blake Lively's 2018 Met Gala Dress Is Her 'Favorite' Ever: 'They've Worked on It For 600 Hours'

Blake Lively is a Met Gala vet. She made her Fashion Prom debut in 2008 wearing a black strapless Ralph Lauren gown. It was at the height of her Gossip Girl superstardom, and she even brought Lonely Boy, a.k.a. Penn Badgley, as her date. Since then, Lively, 30, has continued to turn it out on the Met carpet in a number of show-stopping designs. (And now, of course, her date is Ryan Reynolds.) This year will be her ninth time at the ball, and according to the star, her custom look for May 7th is not only underway, it also tops all the rest.

At Thursday’s Tod’s x Barneys New York Capsule Collection launch event in New York City, Lively told Vogue that her outfit for this year’s gala, themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” is her “favorite dress ever.”

“They’ve already worked on it for 600 hours, and it’s not done,” she shared of what’s bound to be an epic design.

She told Women’s Wear Daily at the event, which she co-hosted alongside Barneys New York’s Daniella Vitale and Tod’s Diego Della Valle, that her go-to accessories designers, Lorraine Schwartz and Christian Louboutin, are also at work creating custom accents for her look.

“I just sent Lorraine Schwartz and Christian Louboutin my dress, and said, ‘Ok let’s do something special,'” she told WWD. “They’re making something custom for it. So it’s kind of nice, because I have a bunch of artists around me who I have direct relationships with. It’s sort of a group effort with that. I rely on people who do that for a living rather than outsourcing it to someone else.”

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock ; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Lively proved her style chameleon status at the fashion party wearing a gray suede Tod’s sweatsuit (hot-off the fall/winter 2018 runway) with combat boots and a bag from the Tod’s x Barneys New York capsule to fête the collection. She also accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and an epic pumped-up ponytail.