This Star-Loved Hair Accessory Is the Easiest Update to a Basic Ponytail

The second we stopped swooning over Sophia Bush’s hot pink eye shadow at this year’s SAG awards, another detail of her look caught our attention: the simple black bow effortlessly wrapped around her ponytail. Not only is it beyond chic, but it might just be the easiest possible way to dress up any average ponytail (and make it even black tie appropriate!).

Mandy Moore soon wore a high ponytail with a similar black bow, and Wednesday morning, it appeared on the runway of Tory Burch’s FW 2017 show at New York Fashion Week (model Sara Sampaio loved it so much that she left it in her hair after the show) — proving that yes, it’s a look that every girl needs her arsenal.

RELATED PHOTOS: Shop the Products Used to Create Fashion Week’s Best Beauty Looks

But the true beauty in this look is not just how pretty it is — it’s the fact that the only skill you need to pull it off is the ability to seek out black ribbon at your local craft store. Or for an even quicker short cut, buy it pre-made.

To create the look on the models at Tory Burch, Redken global creative director Guido Palau started with a center part and applied a blowout cream before blow drying the hair downwards, smoothing any flyaways. Then, he pulled the hair back into a loose ponytail and secured it with an elastic at the name and simply tied a black ribbon in a bow around it.

So there you have it: the easiest way to make any ponytail runway — or red carpet — ready.

What do you think of the look? Sound off below.