The Story Behind Blac Chyna’s ‘Fun and Vibrant’ Unicorn Wig

Blac Chyna decided it was time for something new.

The star revealed a new look on Thursday courtesy of her longtime hairstylist and pal Kellon Deryck.

“It was a wig that I made to match her Chanel purse, which has all those colors in it. I used a technique called color melting with some hair color and melted those colors together and I think it came together beautifully,” Deryck tells PEOPLE of what has been deemed the “unicorn” wig.

It's lit A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Created a few months ago, Deryck says he and Chyna decided that — in light of her ongoing drama with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian — that Thursday was the right day to premiere the look.

Custom color to match the Chanel bag🦄 #kellonderyck @kellonderycksalon A post shared by Kellon Deryck (@kellonderyck) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

“The wig was made about three months ago but she was waiting for the right time to wear it,” says Deryck, who has a salon in Atlanta and will be opening one in Los Angeles soon. “It was sitting there and we decided it was the right day to wear something fun and vibrant like that. It just made sense.”

Later on Thursday, Deryck helped Chyna into another look for a magazine photoshoot.

🌹 #bombshell A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

“We started with a long blonde wig and kept cutting it was almost gone,” he says. “It was a lot of fun.”

Deryck says he loves working with Chyna because “she lets me have free range with styling. We trust each other.”

“She can thrive in a lot of different environments. I think it’s great she can have fun with her look. She’s not really committed to a look,” he adds of his pal, whom he says is a “great mom” and dedicated businesswoman. “She’s a chameleon with her look, just like she is with her personality.”