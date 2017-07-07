Unicorn Hair, Don't Care? Blac Chyna Steps Out with Her Stylist Amid Rob Kardashian Drama

Blac Chyna has not let Rob Kardashian’s explicit Instagram rant slow her down.

In fact, it’s been business as usual for the 29-year-old reality star since her ex accused her of infidelity with text “receipts.” She’s continued sharing her life with fans on social media — including a major hair change, sexy photo shoot and even promotion for her Lashed cosmetics line — all in the past 24 hours.

Chyna stepped out Thursday debuting new “unicorn” hair color, courtesy of her stylist Kellon Deryck. Deryck also joined Chyna, dressed in a skin-tight white skirt and matching crop top, for an afternoon out in Los Angeles in her Audi convertible.

Deryck posted photos of Chyna’s new rainbow hair on his Instagram, explaining that color change was inspired by her rainbow Chanel bag.

Custom color to match the Chanel bag🦄 #kellonderyck @kellonderycksalon A post shared by Kellon Deryck (@kellonderyck) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

He also uploaded a video from Chyna’s bed, wearing Versace boxers and leaving many followers questioning whether Deryck was more than just Chyna’s hairstylist. He captioned the clip, “In the place to be #blacchyna #versace.”

His comment makes reference to one of the explicit photos Kardashian posted to his Instagram account, which has since been disabled for violating the social media platform’s no-nudity policy. The shot showed another man in her bed wearing a black Versace robe, which Deryck called “played out” in the video.

In the place to be #blacchyna #versace A post shared by Kellon Deryck (@kellonderyck) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 30, put Chyna on full blast in a series of sexually explicit, graphic posts. Chyna was quick to respond to the cheating accusations in a Snapchat post (which has since been deleted), alleging that Kardashian hit her.

Kardashian called out his ex for sleeping with a multiple men “in the bed Chyna and I made our baby in.” He also blasted her for the “millions” he spent on her in gifts and their home.

“I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself,” he wrote in one post before his account was suspended. “Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball, u thirsty as f— for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don’t help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here f—ing someone that everyone f—s including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody’s and it’s been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.”

So what’s now? An expert told PEOPLE that Kardashian may face legal fallout.

“This is sort of the classic, quintessential revenge porn,” Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of Internet abuse and sexual consent firm C. A. Goldberg, PLLC, said. “Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy so far as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex. The allegation of infidelity does not give someone the right to seek revenge in such a devastating way.”

Do you think Chyna should press charges? What do you think of her new look? Share below.