In case you’ve been wondering what Blac Chyna has been working on lately, she’s sharing her latest project with the world: a brand new, supersexy photo shoot that shows off her cleavage, tattoos and her white Ferrari.

Dressed in a bright red velvet cropped halter top and red leggings, the 29-year-old mom-of-two, who is rumored to be dating 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay, puts her cleavage on display — and her race car — in the revealing new shoot. Chyna is photographed in a variety of poses, like sitting on the car with her legs crossed, kneeling beside it, and leaning with her leg on the hood. And of course, her red velvet two-piece outfit, which she paired with red platform jewel-embellished sandals, matches the bright crimson rims on the car’s wheels.

For her glam, Chyna sports bronze smoky eyes, black eyeliner, and a ton of lashes. And she made sure all eyes were on her hair extensions, as she opted for high, center-parted pigtails which extend past her butt and are long enough to sweep the asphalt when she kneels on the ground.

Chyna got the car after returning her Lamborghini and Range Rover to ex Rob Kardashian. The car’s suggested retail price reportedly starts at $272,700, though Chyna’s is likely more expensive considering the many customizations, including Forgiato wheels.

And while we’re not sure where she pulled her inspiration from, we can’t help but recall Kylie Jenner’s very similar car-focused photoshoot from last month, which showed her dressed in a butt-hugging velvet bodysuit as she posed against her Mercedes SUV.