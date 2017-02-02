Blac Chyna Poses Nude ‘in Celebration of Black History Month’

Blac Chyna is no stranger to using her body to make a statement.

The new mom, who gave birth to daughter Dream Kardashian on November 10, hasn’t been shy about sharing shots of her post-baby body pretty much since the minute Dream arrived. And though she’s used those photos to express many different sides of her personality, this latest shoot is the first to embrace Chyna’s artistic side.

Most recently, the star (who’s also the mother to King Cairo, Chyna’s 4-year-old son with ex Tyga) posted a series of photos from a shoot on Instagram

Queen A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:32am PST

Each of the images, which were shot by photographer Orin Fleurimont, were captioned with one word on each: “Queen. History. Bold.”

L.A.-based tattoo artist Chris Boykins painted Chyna’s body with meaningful body paint; according to the star, this shoot was done specifically to celebrate her heritage.

Bold A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

“In celebration of Black History Month, I wanted to push out my inner Queen, express my ethnicity and beauty unapologetically!” Chyna told PEOPLE.

The E! reality star also ditched her signature straight-haired wigs for a natural inspired hair look with colossal curls, by hair stylist Kellon Deryck.

What do you think about Blac Chyna’s nude photo shoot in celebration of Black History Month? Sound off in the comments below.