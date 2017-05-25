Blac Chyna Debuts a Cute Pink Pixie Cut — See the Photos!

Blac Chyna is sporting a new look and it comes in strawberry pink!

The 29-year-old model took to Instagram to debut her new hair, writing, “Loving this hair cut Strawberry Shortcake vibes.”

On Wednesday, she rocked the look with some rose gold shades, black tights and a grey and white sweatshirt. “Fun times,” she wrote.

She posted another fun photo, with the simple caption of a red heart emoji, as she walked away from her car sporting black gym pants and a black sports bra.

Chyna was recently at her friend’s wedding, partying the night away in a ver low-cut long, strapless black gown. The gown had a deep sweetheart neckline and matching choker.

She accessorized her look with striking makeup and wore her long blonde hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail.

Chyna has been busy getting that “body after baby” since giving birth to daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian five months ago.

The mom-of-two posted a video of her scale on Snapchat in March, showing that she’s now at 141.6 lbs., which is 51 lbs. down from her highest pregnancy weight of 192 lbs.

For those keeping track, that’s just 11 lbs. away from her post-baby goal weight.