Blac Chyna Goes Hiking in $10,000 Saint Laurent Crystal-Encrusted Boots

Blac Chyna hit the hiking trail in quite the over-the-top ensemble.

While most people don athletic wear like leggings, comfy tanks, sweatshirts and sneakers for an outdoorsy excursion on a hiking trail, Chyna didn’t go for the most practical outfit.

The model and reality star, 29, went hiking on Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles wearing only a matching cutout white bikini top and briefs with $10,000 crystal-encrusted Saint Laurent boots (still available for purchase at Net-a-Porter).

But don’t worry: Chyna wasn’t embarking on the most intense hiking session in this look. Instead, the star used the location as a backdrop for her latest photoshoot.

BACKGRID

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Chyna isn’t the first star to sport these pricey knee-high boots. Kendall Jenner — who’s the aunt to Chyna’s daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream — celebrated her 22nd birthday in November by wearing the boots to dinner at Le Petit restaurant in West Hollywood.

Splash News

She even was spotted wearing them again on the sidelines at a Los Angeles Clippers game not long after.

RELATED PHOTOS: Mall Haul! The Cutest Swimsuits to Shop Right Now

Mireya Acierto/GC Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Christopher Polk/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Trendsetter Céline Dion was one of the first to step out in the boots this summer. Cardi B also wore a pair during her VMA pre-show performance in August. Then Kim Zolciak Biermann appeared on Watch What Happens Live in the boots in October, and not too long after, her Real Housewives of Atlanta nemesis Nene Leakes wore the same pair, on the same show.

Chyna’s recently been rumored to be dating 18-year-old up-and-coming hip hop artist who goes by the moniker YBN Almighty Jay. The couple was seen holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles, days after getting cozy on a bowling date.