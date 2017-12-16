Blac Chyna has added to her collection of body ink.

The star, 29, showed off her new hand tattoos on Snapchat Friday that honored her 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga, and 13-month-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian.

Chyna got her oldest child’s name on her left-hand while on her right-hand was her little girl’s name in the same calligraphy. The mother of two had Dream’s name inked over her previous tattoo which was rapper Future‘s name, whom she was romantically linked to.

Chyna and the rapper dated briefly before she moved on to Kardashian, whom she split from in February, ending their engagement after dating on and off since January 2016.

Blac Chyna/Snapchat. Inset: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“We’ll be spending [Christmas] together at my house,” Chyna told PEOPLE of hers and her children’s holiday plans. “King is really excited about Santa, decorating the Christmas tree and his gifts! So it’s really exciting to get the house holiday ready. And Dream is fascinated with Santa and loves all of the lights. She’s getting into it all.”

Dream, who celebrated her 1st birthday in November, has started “walking and running,” revealed Chyna. “It’s so much fun chasing her around!” she said. “And she’s started to say words, so it’s really fun seeing her personality come out.”

Meanwhile, Dream’s father — who has battled weight gain and depression — is “in a sad state.”

“He only cares about Dream and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

Kardashian and Chyna are “still in disagreement when it comes to money,” the source added. But according to an insider close to Chyna, “It’s actually been pretty mellow between them.”