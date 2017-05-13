Upstaging the Bride? Blac Chyna Wears a Very Low-cut Black Gown to Wedding

Blac Chyna just turned 29 on Thursday. But on Friday, the reality star traded in her birthday celebrations for wedding celebrations — partying the night away in Vegas at her “brother” Kim and “sissy” Kendra’s nuptials.

Dressed in a very low-cut long, strapless black gown with a deep sweetheart neckline and matching choker, Chyna looked to be having the time of her life as she posed for photos with the bride and groom — sharing a handful of shots of her look to Instagram and documenting the night extensively on Snapchat.

She accessorized her look with striking makeup, and wore her long blonde hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail.

“You know how I blessed to be at my sissy’s wedding?” she said in one video, before showing off the brother’s blinged-out watch. “Congratulations, I love you.”

The party looked to be a blast — with a busy dance floor, fun photo booth, and spirited garter belt/bouquet-toss ceremonies. Guests even found time to squeeze in a Mannequin Challenge to the festivities.

Chyna stayed busy, taking selfies and showing off the evening’s details — like the stunning four-tier white wedding cake. She also sang along as the bride and groom danced their first dance to K-Ci & JoJo “All My Life.”

After the party, the Rob & Chyna star traded in her long black gown for a booty-bearing, low-cut, black lace bodysuit with sheer bra top — a day-to-night transition look if there ever was one.

Chyna has been busy getting that “body after baby” since giving birth to daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian five months ago.

The mom-of-two posted a video of her scale on Snapchat in March, showing that she’s now at 141.6 lbs., which is 51 lbs. down from her highest pregnancy weight of 192 lbs.

For those keeping track, that’s just 11 lbs. away from her post-baby goal weight.

The reality star had said during her pregnancy that she wanted to pack on as much weight as possible — and then drop it all. “Like no lie, my goal is to gain 100 lbs. this pregnancy,” she said in a Snapchat video in June. “I’mma tear it up, and then I’mma snap back.”