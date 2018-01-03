It’s a battle of the exes!

Rob Kardashian’s exes Blac Chyna and Adrienne Bailon appear to not only have similar taste in men, but also a similar sense of style: Both women were spotted wearing the exact same $33 black-and-white houndstooth mini dress from Fashion Nova just days apart.

When Bailon got her hands on this sexy mini dress, she couldn’t wait to throw together a look and wear it. “Got super excited when I got this @fashionnova dress! Have you ever seen something & planned out what you already have that you’re gonna put with it?! Well, here’s the realization of what I had in my mind! Ha,” she said on Instagram of the piece, which she paired with a leather Brixton hat, thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots and a vintage Chanel necklace.

Days later, Kardashian’s most recent ex (and mother to his 13-month-old daughter Dream) wore the same mini with matching black and white plaid over-the-knee boots, a chunky Gucci belt and a navy shoulder bag.

While Bailon ended things with Kardashian in 2009 after two years of dating (though until recently, she had the butt tattoo to prove it), Chyna and Kardashian’s split has been much more of a wild roller coaster in the media. Last April, Chyna accused the 30-year-old of physical abuse saying when she tried to call Tyga — Kylie Jenner’s ex and the father of Chyna’s 5-year-old son King Cairo — Kardashian “immediately grabbed the phone from her hand and violently knocked her to the ground where she landed on her hands and knees.”

Most recently, court documents filed on Dec. 27 and obtained by The Blast filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, Kardashian denies all allegations of the assault saying, “she did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct by [Kardashian].”