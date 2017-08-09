Birchbox in Talks With Retailers Including Walmart for Sale

Online cosmetics retailer Birchbox has discussed a potential sale with several retailers including Walmart, tech news website Recode reported on Wednesday. Talks took place between Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce chief Marc Lore and Birchbox co-founder and CEO Katia Beauchamp, Recode reported, citing sources.

If Walmart were to buy Birchbox, it would represent the retail giant’s fifth e-commerce acquisition since last August.

Walmart has snapped up online retailers such as men’s fashion website Bonobos as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com.

Birchbox, which has a subscription-based model, has raised more than $80 million from investors since it was founded in 2010, in addition to previously undisclosed venture debt that the startup secured in 2015, Recode reported.

That debt is coming due in early 2018, but Birchbox has multiple offers on the table to restructure it, which is expected to alleviate any pressure to sell, the report added.

Walmart and Birchbox declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

