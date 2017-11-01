Get 14 Unbelievable Beauty Products for $35 With this Awesome Advent Calendar

Chances are, Birchbox is already your go-to for discovering new beauty products, but if you’re not familiar, it’s about to be your favorite new website for both monthly beauty subscription boxes and one-stop shop for the full-size hair, skin and makeup finds you love. And whether you’ve long been obsessed or are new to the concept, you’re going to freak when you find out what they have in store for the holidays.

Birchbox just launched its Countdown to Beauty advent calendar, which includes 14 perforated compartments, each of which holds either a full-size product or deluxe sample — a $118 value for just $35. So whether you’re gifting this as an advent calendar 15 days before Christmas or simply want to give the beauty lover in your life the gift of more than a dozen new products to try, this is your go-to.

Here’s what you’ll get:

