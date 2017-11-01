Get 14 Unbelievable Beauty Products for $35 With this Awesome Advent Calendar

Chances are, Birchbox is already your go-to for discovering new beauty products, but if you’re not familiar, it’s about to be your favorite new website for both monthly beauty subscription boxes and one-stop shop for the full-size hair, skin and makeup finds you love. And whether you’ve long been obsessed or are new to the concept, you’re going to freak when you find out what they have in store for the holidays.
Birchbox just launched its Countdown to Beauty advent calendar, which includes 14 perforated compartments, each of which holds either a full-size product or deluxe sample — a $118 value for just $35. So whether you’re gifting this as an advent calendar 15 days before Christmas or simply want to give the beauty lover in your life the gift of more than a dozen new products to try, this is your go-to.
Here’s what you’ll get:
- Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment – Deluxe Sample
- OUAI Rose Hair & Body Oil – Deluxe Sample
- Milk Makeup Ubame Mascara – Deluxe Sample
- Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain – Deluxe Sample
- Herbivore Botanicals Brighten Pineapple Enzyme + Gemstone Instant Glow Mask – Deluxe Sample
- amika Touchable Hairspray – Deluxe Sample
- Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin™ Cream – Deluxe Sample
- Eyeko Skinny Liquid Eyeliner – Deluxe Sample
- Living proof. Full Thickening Cream – Deluxe Sample
- Love of Color One & Done Shadow Stick in Heavy Petal – Full-Size
- Vasanti® BrightenUp! Enzymatic Face Rejuvenator – Deluxe Sample
- 12 Benefits™ Instant Healthy Hair Treatment – Deluxe Sample
- Laura Geller New York Lip Strip Smoothing Sugar Scrub – Full-Size
- IPKN Twinkle Lips in Glow Coral – Deluxe Sample
What’s your favorite holiday advent calendar? Sound off in the comments section, below.