Billie Lourd’s Custom Tom Ford Dress Is a Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia

Billie Lourd just made her first public appearance since the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, at a Star Wars Celebration in Orlando wearing a dress fit for a princess… Princess Leia, that is!

The 24-year-old actress arrived wearing a white long-sleeve mini dress with a high collar neckline, which she actually collaborated on with designer Tom Ford. The two wanted to come up with a design that evoked a modern-day version the infamous draped dress Fisher wore in the original Star Wars film. (Based on how well she recreated the design into a chic shift, we’d say “the force” definitely runs in the family.)

This actually isn’t the first time Lourd’s paid tribute to her mom through style. Back in December she explained that her Scream Queens character Chanel No. 3’s fuzzy earmuffs are a nod to Princess Leia. “They are a little bit of a Princess Leia homage,” she said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “It’s kind of a family tradition.”

She said she was drawn to them as soon as she saw them during Scream Queens fittings. “I saw them in the fitting and was immediately gravitated towards them because I had to be,” she explained. “I just went into the fitting, saw them, [and] recognized my family heritage – which is to have weird things over your ears and cover them all the time.”

Lourd made her feature-film debut in the Star Wars franchise, appearing as Lieutenant Connix alongside Fisher in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (a role she’ll reprise in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi sequel).

Fisher, 60, died last December after suffering a massive heart attack aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles, while Reynolds, 84 died one day later after suffering a stroke.

What do you think of her fashionable tribute?