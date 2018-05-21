Taylor Swift's Dreamy Versace Gown from the Billboard Music Awards Took Over 800 Hours to Make

Meghan Markle wasn’t the only one wearing a jaw-dropping dress this weekend. Taylor Swift went without the tiara, but her dress from the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas was still another impressive work of wearable art.

The Reputation singer hit the red carpet on Sunday — marking her first awards show appearance since the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards in May 2016 — wearing a romantic pink Versace gown that featured a daring thigh-high slit. But it was the embellished silver and feather details on the bodice that really had heads turning.

Donatella Versace’s followers might have recognized Swift’s dress, as the designer gave fans a glimpse of the creation four weeks ago on her Instagram story. In a series of atelier photos, Versace shared a close-up of Swift’s dress with the caption, “This gown took more than 800 hours to bring to life.”

The 28-year-old hit maker topped off her look with Hueb earrings and shoes by Casadei.

Swift made sure to thank Versace on Instagram, including a not-so-subtle allusion to one of her latest songs.

“My first award show in a few years and it was so much fun thanks to you 💗 I love you guys,” she captioned a post. “PS thanks @versace for this ✨delicate✨ dress.”

Aside from acing her red carpet game, Swift had a pretty good night — she picked up trophies for “Top Selling Album” and “Top Female Artist,” making her the first-ever person to receive the honor three times.

“I haven’t been to an awards show in a few years and it is so nice to be here tonight,” she said during her acceptance speech. “And it’s so nice to receive female artist. I’m on an all-female artist stadium tour right now, so I have to start out by saying ‘Thank you’ to my tourmates Charli XCX and Camila Cabello.”

Swift also thanked “all the female artists that paved the way for us” as well as her fans for their support.

Taylor Swift Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Those looking to see Swift in more incredible outfits can check out her Reputation Stadium Tour, in which she sports an astonishing eight costume changes. The Grammy winner gave her fans a sneak peek at her wardrobe earlier this month.

“So I’m gonna show you some little hints at what I’ll be wearing. So right now, we’re looking at around eight costume changes, and so I’m gonna show you just a few, like little, little close-up things,” she told her fans on Instagram Story.

“I don’t wanna ruin too many surprises … just gonna ruin a few,” added Swift, before she ooh-ed over sequins and a “snake skin” outfit.

On the last video, the star — who’s been happily dating boyfriend Joe Alwyn for more than a year — shook a beaded and sequined outfit, saying “Oh, hello. Oh, hi!”