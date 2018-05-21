Mila Kunis brought a brand new look to the Billboard Music Awards red carpet!

Four weeks after getting the haircut of the season — a short, chic bob — The Spy Who Dumped Me actress, 34, revealed new bangs on the red carpet at the MGM Grand venue in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Kunis also gave a 360-view of her ‘do when she presented Taylor Swift with the award for top selling album for Reputation. The entertainer also picked up the award for top female artist.

The lovely Mila Kunis is here to present the #BBMAs for Top Selling Album! ✨ pic.twitter.com/cprdbOVqiU — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

Mila Kunis Frazer Harrison/Getty

“Bangs and bobs are this years theme for sure!” Kunis’ hairstylist Chad Wood shared on Instagram, along with a closeup of the star’s hair fringe.

Wood is also the man behind the chin-length bob that fellow BBMA presenter Jenna Dewan surprised fans with at the annual music awards show.

Taylor Swift and Mila Kunis Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kunis previously debuted a bob hairstyle in October 2017 when she and her A Bad Moms Christmas costar Kristen Bell got “friendship haircuts” that were actually bobs which they both wore styled in soft waves.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are broadcast live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT