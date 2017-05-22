Céline Dion's Stylist on Her Billboard Music Awards Dress: 'God Sent Me an Angel'

Céline Dion brought the crowd to tears at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night with a moving performance of her hit Titanic ballad “My Heart Will Go On.” And she fittingly channeled an angel for the performance in what might be one of her most spectacular stage outfits of all time.

Dion, a former recipient of the Billboard Music Awards ICON award, hit the stage to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her Titanic chart-topper in a plunging white gown featuring voluminous, pillowy appendages on each sleeve which were reminiscent of angel wings. The design also had a cascading train that draped on the stage and was embellished with some bling at the waist.

RELATED PHOTOS: Cher Did It First: 10 Ways the Pop Icon Proved She’s the Ultimate Fashion Trailblazer

Dion’s stylist Law Roach was so moved, he shared the below photo of his client and close friend on Instagram with a sentimental caption: “God sent me an angel…. Today is exactly one year from the day we first met. Happy Anniversary Celine.”

God sent me an angel…. Today is exactly one year from the day we first met. Happy Anniversary Celine A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on May 21, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Even Vanessa Hudgens, who co-hosted the awards show with Ludacris and impersonated the legendary singer at the start of the show, broke down into tears onstage after seeing the seven time BBMA winner’s performance.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Billboard Music Awards coverage

FROM COINAGE: Here Are the 7 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time

Twitter ignited up during the star’s show-stopping performance too. “Celine Dion’s performance just added a year to my life improved my credit score and erased my college debt,” one fan tweeted minutes after she hit the stage.

Celine Dion's performance just added a year to my life improved my credit score and erased my college debt — Nick Courtois (@nickcourtois) May 22, 2017

To this day, I still get the goosies when Celine Dion performs 'My Heart Will Go On' BOW DOWN TO THE QUEEEEN #BBMAS — Lady Jam Snow (@jamaicanpattyy) May 22, 2017

Me after watching Celine Dion tonight #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/b1q0TypTOO — 卌 Alexia 卌 (@CAB0930) May 22, 2017

Last year, Dion tearfully accepted the ICON award (which Cher is the recipient of this year) just four months after her husband René Angélil’s death.

This year, the singer performed alongside other artists and nominees like Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj, Lorde, Drake, John Legend and others.

What did you think about Celine’s performance look? Sound off below!