Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson‘s Billboard Music Awards hosting gig was filled with lots of surprises, from her musical medley opening to her American Idol reunion with Simon Cowell. The superstar also managed to pull off eight outfit changes during the show — and each look was more glamorous than the next. Here, every detail about her on-stage style parade.

When Clarkson stepped onto the red carpet in Las Vegas on Sunday night, the singer was dressed in a black custom Christian Siriano gown with a diagonal neckline, studded, structured shoulders a high slit and a black leather belt (above, center). She paired the design with strappy studded black sandals and a matching clutch, and topped off the look with a red lip.

Next, Clarkson sported a black pantsuit with a gold fringe tassel-embellished cape (above, left), also by Siriano. She layered the blazer, which grazed the floor, over a black jeweled bustier. Then came her performance look: a black-and-white striped Balmain dress (top right) with gold embellishments, which she paired with black stockings and black and gold boots.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(2); Ethan Miller/Getty Images

For her third Christian Siriano look of the night, Clarkson showed off her curves in a black metallic skin-tight dress (above left) and studded Christian Louboutin boots. She paired the look with gold earrings, nude makeup and straight hair.

Moving on to her Versace moment, the singer changed into a black zip-up leather dress (above middle) from the Italian label, which included a motorcycle-style top and a tight, knee-length skirt. Again, she paired the look with black boots.

And as for one of her most over-the-top looks, she wore a gold sequined suit by Siriano (above right), complete with wide-leg pants and a ton of Studio 54 vibes.

Clarkson’s stylist, Candice Lambert, shared her all of her looks from on Instagram. “What a night! You killed it Kelly Clarkson! I couldn’t be prouder of you and our awesome team,” she wrote. “8 outfit changes, three performances…hair and make up galore!!! We did it; Billboard awards smashed @gloglomakeup@robertramoshair @nailsbytsha @birta.h! Thank you…to all the designers that worked with me on creating these looks…especially @csiriano 😘😘😘, @versace @balmain”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images (2)

But her looks by Siriano didn’t stop there. Clarkson wore a black blazer with gold chain-link detailing (above left) and a black skirt by the designer, and performed again in a gold fringed dress and a black belt (above right).

Lambert recently opened up to PeopleStyle about what it’s like collaborating with the star, explaining that they collaborate on her looks and try to expand their horizons with each ensemble.

“With her album [Meaning of Life] she was very specific on the direction — black, with touches of gold, strong, sexy, feminine, soulful, pop. With The Voice she kind of lets me run with it,” Lambert tells PEOPLE. “I present clothes and ideas for each show to her. We try them on and we go with what we both love the most. Each night we are trying a different vibe. It’s so much fun.”

And when choosing looks for Clarkson, Lambert aims to find pieces that flatter her figure. “She has a beautiful figure and a small waist. I try to put her in outfits that fit her well; fit is the most important part, especially for curvy women.”