Divas dominated the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas Sunday Night. Céline Dion delivered a moving performance of “My Heart Will Go On” in an epic white gown. And Cher accepted her ICON award and performed in outfits reminiscent of her epic ’80s tour costumes.

Cher, who turned 71 Saturday and received a slew of birthday messages (including one from Kim Kardashian on her social media channels, where she shared her top nine Cher style moments), made her return to the awards show stage after a 15 year hiatus performing her ’90s anthem “Believe” and her 1989 smash hit “If I Could Turn Back Time” of her nineteenth album, Heart of Stone.

For “Believe” she opened in glittering fringe dress layered over a crystal bra and won with heart pasties and a blonde wig with pink dip-dyed ends.

Then she surprised everyone when she came out in her iconic “If I Could Turn Back Time” outfit including the sheer thong bodysuit, leather jacket, garter belt and epic wig. And at 71, she can still totally pull it off.

She also wore a version of outfit to the 2010 VMAs proving she’s Benjamin Button.

And while she looks amazing, the singer said in her recent cover story with Billboard that she isn’t quite fond of aging.

“I don’t like getting old,” she said. “I’m shocked that I can still run across the stage at my age. I thought I’d be dead!”

