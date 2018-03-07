Tyler Clinton/Instagram

A number of up-and-coming models hail from some pretty famous (and supportive) families. Stars like Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid don’t do a job without their moms, Cindy Crawford and Yolanda Hadid, respectively, posting #proudmama Instagrams, and pretty much every celeb kid who’s ever walked in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show has had their proud parents sitting front and center. And the same can be said for model Tyler Clinton, who’s, yes, related to those Clintons.

Tyler is the nephew of former president Bill Clinton through his dad, Bill’s half-brother Roger, and the 23-year-old signed with IMG models last April. In between modeling for L’Uomo Vogue and Town & Country, he also works at Kith, a hypebeast store in Soho Manhattan.

Never heard of Kith? It’s a “multifunctional lifestyle brand” that also operates five flagship stores and offers its own products as well as a curated selection of clothes and footwear. And on Tuesday, the former commander in chief stopped in to say hello to his nephew and do a little shopping.

A fellow Kith employee, Curtis Rowser, told GQ that Clinton spent time talking to everyone and was “extremely down-to-earth and conversational,” Rowser said.

And President Clinton shopped too: After seeing someone else in the store wearing a pair of green Acronym pants, Clinton tried on the pair and purchased the $747 pair of trousers. GQ‘s source reported that he liked the waterproof qualities of the pants and said he will most likely wear them golfing. (The brand’s notorious for mixing high-style designs with functional technology.)

He was so pleased with his purchase, he even posed in a photo with the Kith employee wearing the Acronym pants, Nicholas Minichiello, holding up his new slacks.

As for Tyler, he was equally excited to have his family visit him at work and posed with his father, Clinton and other employees inside the store, captioning the photo “Kith n kin.”

He’s also documented other hangouts with his famous uncle, posing with him at dinner last week, on the golf course and in Clinton’s current hometown of Chappaqua, New York.

He even snapped a pic with his aunt Hillary during a your average “fam Friday” dinner alongside his father and uncle.