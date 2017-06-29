Notorious B.I.G's Mom Slams Kendall and Kylie Jenner for 'Disgusting and Disrespectful' Vintage T-Shirts Featuring Biggie's Face

Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s new vintage T-shirts have not been well-received.

The sisters introduced a line of “Rap vs. Rock” tees as part of their latest Kendall + Kylie collection drop, which have been called out by many on Twitter as insensitive.

The “rap” shirts feature photos of the late Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac with “K.K.” initials printed over top. One even features Kendall’s face screen printed over a photo of Biggie. And his mom, Voletta Wallace, is not happy.

Wallace took to Instagram to share her disappointment in the tops, specifically that the sisters used her son’s likeness without permission form his estate.

“I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this,” she captioned a photo on Instagram, adding, “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”



Hours later Kendall released a statement on Twitter apologizing on behalf of herself and her sister.

“These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” she wrote in a note. “We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from theses mistakes, and again we are very sorry.”

People on Twitter were also quick to react to the shirts, expressing feelings that the rappers’ legacies have been disrespected. Even Sharon Osbourne questioned Kendall + Kylie’s decision to print the shirts.

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

