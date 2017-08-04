Italian Model Bianca Balti Marries Matthew McRae in Dreamy Dolce & Gabbana Wedding Dress

Models get to wear the most amazing designer pieces on a daily basis, which means they have every designer on speed dial when they need their most special dress of all — their wedding gown. Italian model Bianca Balti just tied the knot in a dreamy Dolce & Gabbana dress custom designed by Stefano Gabbana.

You probably recognize the Dolce & Gabbana muse from her sexy Light Blue fragrance campaign or caught her in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue (she was the 2017 Rookie of the Year). But for as sizzling as most of her campaigns, she wore a very traditional, conservative gown at her nuptials. Her bespoke white lace dress featured an empire waist design with cap-sleeves and an elegant train in the back.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

RELATED PHOTOS: Cocktail Dresses You Can Easily Re-Wear During Wedding Season

Game day. A post shared by Matty McRae (@matilac_1964) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

She tied the knot with fiancé Matthew McRae (who also wore Dolce & Gabbana) at a Laguna Beach, California, ranch that transformed into an idyllic Mediterranean fête (which you can see in the photos, below).

There are no words for a BEAUTY like this 🌿🍋🍊 #italyrecreated #americanballroom @agoodaffair you NAILED it!!! 🙌🏻 A post shared by Jayme (@jaymevainer) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

The dress designer, Stefano Gabbana, was in attendance, and shared sweet snaps from the day on Instagram writing, “L O V E ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ DEAR BIANCA MUCH LOVE FOR YOU AND YOUR HUSBAND, MIA AND MATILDE!!!”

3 Wedding-Ready Hairstyles You Can Do Yourself

The model, 33, has two daughters, Matilde who was born in 2007 with her first husband photographer Christian Lucidi and a second, Mia born in 2015 with her new husband McRae. The two girls stood by their side during the big day wearing white lace gowns that matched their mom.

She spoke to PEOPLE during her Sports Illustrated debut saying that she always teaches her young daughters that anything is possible. “They can do whatever they want, if you really want something, you visualize it and you go for it, and with me it happens all the time,” Balti said during a Facebook Live with PEOPLE Now. “I just want them to feel like they can be whatever they want. They can be mothers, or they can choose not to have kids, for example. But they have to work for sure!”

And she’s setting the perfect example. “32 in modeling years is like 60,” Balti joked. “I’m kidding, like Christie Brinkley is breaking these boundaries. It’s amazing because I’ve done so many of these things I’ve always wanted to do — almost everything — in my career. And now, at 32, I didn’t expect this. I wanted to be in the magazine for so long, and finally I’m here. And plus, I’m Rookie of the Year! It’s amazing.”

What do you think of her designer wedding gown?