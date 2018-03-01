Beyoncé Wears Flirty Mini Dress to A Wrinkle in Time Premiere Alongside Daughter Blue Ivy

We thought we saw all the major fashion moments (re: Angela Bassett’s cropped vest) and cute family photo opps (Reese Witherspoon brought her kids as her date!) inspired by A Wrinkle in Time from the movie’s premiere on Monday night. But the biggest and best was still yet to come.

Beyoncé just shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off the outfits she and 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy wore to the film’s screening.

The star chose a floral-print Zimmermann day dress featuring a plunging neckline, corset-style bodice and ruffled skirt.

And she accessorized the dress with a pair of Off-White pumps, a green crystal clutch by Onna Ehrlich, speckled red and yellow rectangular sunglasses (her favorite style) and oversize drop earrings by AS29.

Blue was spotted in one of her mom’s Instagrams doing a joint jumping pic wearing beige pleated dress and patchwork black jacket.

Reese Witherspoon (who plays Mrs. Whatsit in the film) made a stylish family fun night out at the Monday premiere, bringing daughter Ava Phillippe, 18, and son Deacon, 14 with her and snapping some cute Instagram videos before and during the premiere.

If you’re wondering where her 5-year-old son Tennessee was, don’t worry, he’s still going to be first in line to see the film in theaters.

“He’s asleep, but he would be here,” Witherspoon told ET. “He’s gonna see the movie the minute it opens. He’s so excited.”