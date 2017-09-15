Beyoncé Wears $165 Gown to Rihanna's Diamond Ball, Continues Post-Baby Style Streak

Beyoncé’s return to the spotlight after welcoming twins Sir and Rumi has been as spectacular as ever. She not only made her post-baby debut in a curve-hugging dress like the superhuman that she is, but she’s also stepped out in some shockingly affordable looks you can buy now. So to celebrate the Queen Bey’s stellar postbaby style streak, we’re rounding up her most jaw-dropping outfits from the past few weeks.
First, Beyoncé had a glamorous date night with husband Jay-Z at Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball on Thursday night wearing a draped dark teal gown with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit that looks way more expensive than it actually is. The House of CB maxi dress clocks in at just $165 and is still available to buy now (just in time for fall wedding season!).
Earlier that day, she attended the Tony-winning show Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway in an off-the-shoulder top cinched at the waist with a black mini and oversize metallic gold clutch.
She showed off her post-baby body just 10 weeks after giving birth in another affordable find from House of CB. The off-the-shoulder ruched “Fifi” dress checks in at $179 and is still available in all sizes.
And though most of her looks have been incredibly glamorous, she also kept it simple and pared down at times, wearing a white top with jeans to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. And she wore a simple Rockets jersey with a high-waisted jean and combat boots at Made in America Festival.