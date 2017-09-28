Beyoncé Brings Her Hoop Game to Bruno Mars Concert for Family Outing with JAY-Z and Blue Ivy

Beyoncé might not have worn daisy dukes to Bruno Mars‘ concert in New York City, but she did have “big old hoops.”

The “Love On Top” singer, 36, stepped out on Saturday for the “Chunky” singer’s concert at Madison Square Garden, but she gave her fans an up-close look at her outfit through a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday.

The mother of three wore a full runway look from the Valentino Resort 2018 collection, including a red pin-striped hooded dress which was paired with gold hoop earrings with “Chunky” — an homage to Mars’ song of the same name — written across them.

Complete with a diamond necklace, Free Rockstud spike Valentino handbag as well as red and white Valentino heels, Bey kept up her streak of keeping fans in awe of her edgy style.

JAY-Z wore a simple grey T-shirt and gold chains, which his superstar wife photographed holding on Instagram.

The two took their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy to the concert, with a source telling PEOPLE that Blue Ivy was dancing around the whole night — much like she did while watching Mars at the 2017 Grammys.

The concert appeared to be one of the family’s first outings with Blue since the arrival of their twins Sir and Rumi in June, although Blue did accompany her mother and grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson to serve meals to 400 Hurricane Harvey survivors.

In July, Beyoncé secretly made her post-twins public debut alongside JAY-Z at an event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in Los Angeles. The outing was mere hours before she dropped the first image of Rumi and Sir on Instagram.