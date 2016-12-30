Beyoncé's Hairstylist Kim Kimble Just Launched a Haircare Line on HSN

Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble has one of the most impressive resumés around. For starters, as Beyoncé‘s longtime stylist, she got her foot in the door doing the singer’s hair for her “Crazy in Love” music video, working her way to creating every one of the star’s 15 iconic looks in this year’s Lemonade.

But Bey’s not the only A-lister Kimble’s worked with. From Mary J. Blige to Zendaya to Taraji P. Henson, Kimble’s created some of the most iconic hairstyles in Hollywood. And now, she’s taken her talents, headed to HSN and created her own line of professional-grade haircare products, so anyone can get killer hair at home.

Today is the day! I am on @hsn, tune in at 6 pm EST. 😘 #KIMKIMBLEHSN A video posted by Kim Kimble (@kimblehaircare) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:43pm PST

Kimble’s sharing her excitement for the launch on HSN all over her Instagram account. “This is the first day that I am going to appear on HSN. I am so excited to be here. This is a dream come true,” the stylist said in a video.

The nine product Silk Collection line, sold exclusively on HSN, consists of every hair essential to keep it shiny, sleek and smooth. The L.A. Hair star created a silk treatment shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, Argan oil and tools including a straightening iron, rollers and more.

Kimble previously has tried her hand at styling products with Kimblebeauty, a collection of curl-enhancing hair products for those looking to tame their tight spirals, but this will be her first foray into selling on HSN.

So if you’re ready to start living every day like you’ve got your own wind machine à la Beyoncé, shop the collection now and start practicing your hair-ography.

Are you going to grab some of Kim Kimble’s hair products? Tell us what you try below!