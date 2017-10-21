Beyoncé Shows Off Her Toned Abs (and Ivy Park T-Shirt) in New Set of Fashion Instagram Photos

Beyoncé showed off her toned abs in a cropped t-shirt from the singer’s athleisure brand Ivy Park in a series of fashionable photos she posted to Instagram on Saturday.

In the photos, the 36-year-old singer can be seen highlighting her enviable curves in a white-and-black cropped Ivy Park shirt and a form-fitting asymmetrical pinstripe skirt, which she accessorized with a black-and-white bag and white peep-toe heels.

Bey also posted a short video of her fashion moment, which featured flashing lights and the mother-of-three striking a fierce pose.

These photos come just four months after Beyoncé gave birth to her twins Sir and Rumi with husband JAY-Z.

Beyoncé first launched her Ivy Park line in 2016, which the Lemonade singer told Elle was designed to unite and encourage women everywhere.

“It’s really the essence: to celebrate every woman and the body she’s in while always striving to be better,” she said at the time. “I called it Ivy Park because park is our commonality. We can all go there; we’re all welcomed.”

The “Formation” singer debuted the line in a moving video (featuring her daughter Blue Ivy), leaving her fans with the question: “Where is your park?”

Answering the question herself for Elle, Beyoncé said her park was “anywhere we create for ourselves. For me, it’s the place that my drive comes through.” She added that, “I think we all have that place we go to when we need to fight through something, set our goals and accomplish them.”