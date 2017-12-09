Beyoncé was shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, shinin’ at Sports Illustrated‘s Sportsperson of the Year Awards!

The songstress surprised attendees at Monday’s ceremony when she presented Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. And in true Beyoncé fashion, the mother of three shared never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos (in a set of three!) from the event on her website and Instagram Friday, complete with close-up shots of her glittering ensemble and her best Ali boxing impression.

Beyoncé was a style knockout in a glittering silver and black striped long-sleeve mini dress by LaQuan Smith, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz’s mesh swirl diamond earrings and metallic silver Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

And to top off her fabulous fashion, the 22-time Grammy winner wore her long blonde teased curls in a high ponytail.

Queen Bey also shared group photos of herself with Kaepernick and co-presenter Trevor Noah as well as Michael Strahan, who presented the Sportsperson of the Year awards to honorees J.J. Watt and José Altuve.

Following Beyoncé’s surprise presentation, Twitter was strongly divided in their reactions with some threatening to cancel their SI subscriptions because the singer giving an award to Kaepernick, who made headlines in 2016 when he started kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality toward people of color.

You can watch Kaepernick’s speech in full, as well as remarks from each of the other winners, when the ceremony is televised on Friday night at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.